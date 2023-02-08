Girl Scout cookie cocktails are coming to NJ and they look delicious

I’m a former Girl Scout, so maybe I’m biased but when I heard about Girl Scout cookie-themed cocktails coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey I was thrilled.

Ocean Casino Resort is getting ready to celebrate National Girl Scout Day on March 12th by rolling out a series of limited edition beverages.

This promotion isn’t just fun for adults, it benefits the Scouts as well. One dollar from every sale will go to the Girl Scout troops of Central and Soutern Jersey.

How sweet (literally)!

The specialty drinks include:

Caramel Surprise ($14)

A take on my personal favorite Girl Scout cookies, the Samoas, this is a mix of Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Chocolate Liqueur, Malibu, caramel, and toasted coconut.

Yes, please!

PB&B ($14)

Depending where you get your cookies from, you'll know them as either Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties. It's like the pork roll/ Taylor ham debate of the Girl Scout world.

The PB&B is made up of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Crème De Cacao, topped with peanut brittle (that would be the second B).

Lemon Kiss ($14)

Simple, and elegant, just like the Lemon Ups the drink is inspired by. The Lemon Kiss is just Three Olives Vodka and lemon.

Berry Chocolatey ($14)

New this year was the Raspberry Rally cookie. In order to capture its essence, this cocktail consists of Three Olives Cherry Vodka, Chambord, and Chocolate Liqueur.

These drink specials will be offered at The Lobby Bar and Makai in the Ocean Casino Resort starting Feb. 15 through Mar. 15. They'll also be available at the SkyCafe on the lobby level from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20

I've been told they pack a punch, so enjoy responsibly!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

