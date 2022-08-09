At least one victim dead in bus crash on NJ Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE — Police said one person died and many more were left with injuries in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday evening.

State troopers responded just before 7 p.m. to the Thomas Edison Serice Area ramp on the outer roadway.

The crash ended with a coach bus overturning, landing on its side as it completely blocked the ramp lane.

Police said multiple victims suffered injuries. They had not released the names of the victims or provided other details about how the crash had occurred.

The outer roadway and service area ramp remained closed Tuesday night for the investigation.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

