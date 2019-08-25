At least 1 person injured by South Toms River gunfire, report says

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — Shots were fired early Sunday on the same borough street shot up with bullets in July.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News at least one person was found on Charles Avenue in South Toms River around 1:20 a.m. with a gunshot to the side and taken via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Investigators told RLS they are investigating possible connections to a fight on nearby Ardmore Avenue in which two people who were shot got themselves to a hospital.

South Toms River police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message.

Several bullets and shell casings were recovered from Charles Avenue in July but no one was injured.

Photos posted by Exit 80 Scanner News showed at least six evidence markers in the street. A photo tweeted by News 12 New Jersey reporter Jim Murdoch showed the door of a vehicle and a recycling container each with a bullet hole.

South Toms River is a borough located between Toms River and Beachwood with a population of just over 3,700.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5