Assault rifle brandished during Route 202 road rage, cops say

An assault rifle and a high capacity 30 round magazine were found in a car that had been involved in a Route 202 road-rage incidents on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said a weapon was brandished during the road rage about 4 p.m. in Readington.

A Branchburg police officer stopped the car and ordered the three occupants out. That's when officers said they saw a Sig Sauer AR-15 rifle along with the magazine loaded with 5.56 mm ammo in plain view.

Robert Figueroa,19, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania; Axel Rafael Colon Merly, 18 of Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Miguel Angel Otero Journet, 19 of Bear, Delaware, were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm, third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine.

At a detention hearing Thursday in Somerset County, a Superior Court judge released Journet and Merly but held Figueroa, who is accused of brandishing the weapon at a traffic light in Hunterdon County, according to a MyCentralJersey.com report.

Figueroa's attorney argued that possession of an assault rifle is lawful in Pennsylvania and his client was unaware they are prohibited in New Jersey, according to MyCentralJersey.com.

