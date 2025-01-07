Ashton Brewing in Middlesex Borough, NJ closes — ‘heartbreaking’

🍺 Customers say it's heartbreaking to lose their spot

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — A popular brewery in Central Jersey has closed its doors after struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashton Brewing on Lincoln Boulevard in Middlesex Borough permanently closed on Dec. 29 just before the new year.

Regulars at the bar in its final nights, including one who was getting his 64 oz growler filled, said the closure was heartbreaking. And they came out in force on social media.

"Thanks for creating the Ashton Community, Steve & Donna. You will be missed here but we hope to see you soon — beer in hand," a fan said.

The owners, Steve and Donna Ashton, say they've received an outpouring of support.

"It tugs at us because we feel bad that we're gonna miss them too. It's hard to let it go, it's been emotional," Donna said.

Pandemic claims another NJ small business

The Ashtons opened their family business on March 27, 2020. They had their license and were ready to welcome customers with full tanks when New Jersey and the country shut down.

The brewery just missed the window for federal assistance. Forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program were only offered to businesses open before Feb 15, 2020.

No one sat at the bar until 18 months later in September 2021. And they still had to pay the business's fixed costs with zero revenue.

"It ate up everything," Stephen Ashton said.

Plans for renovations on the building like a second bathroom fell through. And there was no money for marketing their new business.

What's next for Ashton Brewing?

While Ashton Brewing doesn't have a place to welcome customers right now, the owners aren't ready to give up.

Once the closure is finished, which includes selling off their tanks, the Ashtons will figure out what's next.

They're mulling over getting a smaller location. Going through a contractor for distribution could keep some of their more popular choices alive.

A double India Pale Ale called "Your Lips... Are Juicy" was by far the biggest seller both in-house and for distribution, Steve said. And their lager Jersey Dreamin’ was another surprise hit.

Until then, Ashton Brewing is selling some six-packs and growlers this Wednesday and Thursday.

