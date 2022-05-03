What do Kauai, Hawaii, and Asbury Park, New Jersey have in common?
They are home to two of the best beaches in America, according to the writers at Travel and Leisure.
"Not all sandy stretches are created equal," the article reads, and then goes on to talk about sand, waves, boardwalks and activities available to tourists.
It is in the latter categories that Asbury Park shines.
Anyone from New Jersey knows that parking can be a nightmare and there are more attractive stretches of sand along the Garden State shoreline, but no beach can boast the history and entertainment options in Asbury.
Travel and Leisure says Asbury Park's beach is "backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops," and is home to the fabled Stone Pony, "made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi."
Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand beach. Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are favorite activities here. It's backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf. The Silverball Museum boasts more than 600 working pinball machines dating back to the 1930s. And just across the street is the fabled bar, The Stone Pony, made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. - Travel and Leisure
In thier list, Asbury Park comes in at 20 on the Top 25 list.
12 of the top 25 are on the East Coast. Ocean City, MD, comes in at number 2.
Vermont, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama beaches also made the list, which can be viewed here.
