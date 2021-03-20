Asbury Park Music & Film Festival — Kids are their top priority

This is year two that the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival originally scheduled in April has been cancelled again because of the pandemic. It’s one of my favorite events as the weekend of the festival is jam packed with a great variety of outstanding music talent surrounded by interesting films and programs.

The festival encompasses all of the venues in Asbury Park and has grown leaps and bounds because of the content, attendee growth and acceptance. More of the events at the Festival were sold out than not, which is a great sign that the organizers and board members know what they’re doing.

I would do my show from there on the Saturday of the Festival and was able to grab Colin Hay from Men at Work, Max Weinberg from the E Street Band, Tom Bernard President of Sony Movie Classics and many others. The number of events prompted you to pick and choose your favorites and try and jam in a full day of great music, films and programs.

The other reason I remain a big fan of the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival is their unwavering support of the Asbury Park Music Foundation which provides music programs for kids in economically challenged areas. They raise significant money through the success of the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival. With no festival, things can get a little dicey in keeping programs funded for the kids involved in The Asbury Park Music Foundation.

My good friend Tom Donovan who is Co Chairman of the Board of the Festival had a great quote...” The one thing that is not cancelled this year is the APMFF's mission and our commitment to the kids we support, teach and inspire," "With the generous support of our partners and sponsors, we will continue to do that. Let's hope 2022 can bring us all together - in person – again."

I’ve seen firsthand the programs that are available and remain impressed on what they have accomplished and the stories of the children who have developed a new confidence and passion for the music arts.

Melissa Etheridge was scheduled to perform on April 25th at The Paramount in Asbury Park for the wrap up performance of the Festival this year. Since the festival has been cancelled they have rescheduled Melissa to perform at the Paramount in Asbury Park on Sunday, October 24th. It’s going to be a great show but I must remind you and the festival too, that as of now there are very limited seats that will be available because of the pandemic restrictions for live performances.

My hope is that they’ll loosen those restrictions by October. I will of course keep you informed. Please continue to support The Asbury Park Music Foundation and I look forward to the return of The Asbury Park Music and Film Festival. It’s so Jersey!