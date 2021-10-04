ASBURY PARK — Businesses and restaurants located between two music venues are still operating as normal, despite the recent shutdown of the venues for safety reasons.

The Grand Arcade, which splits the Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall along the boardwalk, is considered safe — and owners want residents and tourists to know that.

"The Grand Arcade is OPEN," the Fun House gift shop posted to Instagram on Monday. "Local press and social media have reported otherwise. Fun House and friends have made it through global shutdown and a precarious reopening. Please let’s not spread rumors that hurt local businesses and disappoints the public."

A call Monday afternoon to Carla Gizzi, a jewelry and clothing store within the arcade, confirmed that the indoor shopping area — which includes shops, restaurants, and a coffee roaster — is open as usual.

The Paramount and Convention Hall were declared unsafe for occupancy over the summer and have been forced to cancel shows or move them to other venues.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ