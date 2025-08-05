Come hang out with us, Jeff and Kylie, this Friday in Asbury Park
You want a reason to come meet us when we broadcast the show live from the boardwalk in Asbury Park this Friday? I’ll give you five.
One. It’s Asbury Park.
Any excuse to go to Asbury Park is a good one. It’s one of New Jersey’s most amazing comeback stories, legendary for its music scene, and it’s a Friday afternoon in August spent on a beach. I mean, duh!
Two. This is the third and deciding battle between Kylie and the seagulls.
Last summer, a seagull got right inside the open back window of the broadcast booth and nearly got tangled in Kylie’s hair. Last month, Kylie won the rematch with no seagulls attacking. This one is the deciding showdown. If Kylie is fully attacked by a bird, you need to witness this firsthand.
Three. We love meeting our listeners!
I remember last year, TJ from Freehold, who famously sang our “What Would Kylie Do?” theme song, showed up, and it was great putting a face with a name. Last month, New Jersey’s self-proclaimed worst driver, John from Manchester, showed up, and now we know who to watch out for on the road!
Four. Maybe you’ll win something.
Our promotions crew is always with us and giving you opportunities to win a thing or two.
Five. Maybe you’ll see Kylie get proposed to, like happened with Darren last month. Or maybe Springsteen will come strolling by. You just never know!
We will be on the Asbury Park boardwalk between Third and Fourth avenues, just a bit north of the Stone Pony and a little south of Madam Marie’s fortune telling. We hope to see you there!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.