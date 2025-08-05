You want a reason to come meet us when we broadcast the show live from the boardwalk in Asbury Park this Friday? I’ll give you five.

One. It’s Asbury Park.

Any excuse to go to Asbury Park is a good one. It’s one of New Jersey’s most amazing comeback stories, legendary for its music scene, and it’s a Friday afternoon in August spent on a beach. I mean, duh!

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media) loading...

Two. This is the third and deciding battle between Kylie and the seagulls.

Last summer, a seagull got right inside the open back window of the broadcast booth and nearly got tangled in Kylie’s hair. Last month, Kylie won the rematch with no seagulls attacking. This one is the deciding showdown. If Kylie is fully attacked by a bird, you need to witness this firsthand.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Three. We love meeting our listeners!

I remember last year, TJ from Freehold, who famously sang our “What Would Kylie Do?” theme song, showed up, and it was great putting a face with a name. Last month, New Jersey’s self-proclaimed worst driver, John from Manchester, showed up, and now we know who to watch out for on the road!

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Bud McCormick) loading...

Four. Maybe you’ll win something.

Our promotions crew is always with us and giving you opportunities to win a thing or two.

Five. Maybe you’ll see Kylie get proposed to, like happened with Darren last month. Or maybe Springsteen will come strolling by. You just never know!

Asbury Park 7/19/25 Asbury Park 7/19/25 (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) loading...

We will be on the Asbury Park boardwalk between Third and Fourth avenues, just a bit north of the Stone Pony and a little south of Madam Marie’s fortune telling. We hope to see you there!

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈