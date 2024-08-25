As summer winds down get outside in NJ and do this again
We’ve had a bit of a heatwave come through New Jersey over the past week or so.
Those 70-degree days will be coming back before we know it, and when they do make sure you get outside and enjoy them. Before we know it the dreaded winter will be here.
But before winter comes, get outside and go for walks whenever you have the chance.
This year was the first year I carved out time to go for two or three-mile walks.
It sounds like such a simple thing, and it is, but it’s amazing how it can make you feel. Both physically and mentally you’ll feel good.
It’s a quick and easy way to get some exercise but it’s also an easy way to feel productive and like you accomplished something.
Being out in the sun feels like it can be the cure for any kind of bad day you’ve had.
And there’s no excuse for not going on a walk if you’re able to. It’s not like the gym where you need to lift weights or deal with the pressure/anxiety of lifting near other people.
You can walk by yourself. I do it on the backroads near my home. I throw my headphones in and dissolve into my own little world. It’s a liberating feeling.
In the dead of summer it can be daunting to exercise outside because of the heat but with fall coming and cooler temps on the way it’s a great source of exercise.
