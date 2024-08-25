As summer winds down get outside in NJ and do this again

We’ve had a bit of a heatwave come through New Jersey over the past week or so.

Those 70-degree days will be coming back before we know it, and when they do make sure you get outside and enjoy them. Before we know it the dreaded winter will be here.

But before winter comes, get outside and go for walks whenever you have the chance.

This year was the first year I carved out time to go for two or three-mile walks.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It sounds like such a simple thing, and it is, but it’s amazing how it can make you feel. Both physically and mentally you’ll feel good.

It’s a quick and easy way to get some exercise but it’s also an easy way to feel productive and like you accomplished something.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Being out in the sun feels like it can be the cure for any kind of bad day you’ve had.

And there’s no excuse for not going on a walk if you’re able to. It’s not like the gym where you need to lift weights or deal with the pressure/anxiety of lifting near other people.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can walk by yourself. I do it on the backroads near my home. I throw my headphones in and dissolve into my own little world. It’s a liberating feeling.

In the dead of summer it can be daunting to exercise outside because of the heat but with fall coming and cooler temps on the way it’s a great source of exercise.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

You're Not From Jersey Unless... Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.