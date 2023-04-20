As gas prices rise in New Jersey, another plea to let us pump our own

In my 11-plus years at New Jersey 101.5, we've talked about several topics that I believe have actually helped lead to change. We talked about legalizing gay marriage, sports betting, and recreational marijuana; and they have all come to fruition. The powers that be in New Jersey, whether or not they want to admit it, do listen to us if for any other reason but to hear what the potential voters are thinking.

The one issue that I've talked about a number of times, and will continue talking about, is to have the OPTION of being able to pump our own gas. I put the word "option" in caps because whenever I bring it up, it's assumed that if we had that option, then gas stations would stop employing people to pump it for us; if we so desire.

That's not true for a couple of reasons. The first is, if a proposed bill by Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, D-Hudson, Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, and Assemblyman Ned Thomson, R-Monmouth, were to pass, stations would be able to offer self-serve but be required of those with more than four dispensers to continue to have full-service gas pumps.

New Jersey Senator, Declan O Scanlon, called into my show on March 1, 2022:

"Our bill will mandate some full serves, we're going the extra mile here. There is no reason why any state legislator ought to oppose the bill that we will soon be proposing because it takes everybody's concerns into account."

Why can't we take everyone's desires into account? All the arguments against allowing self-serve in New Jersey have been debunked. We can even save money pumping our own.

If you're mandating that there will always be the availability at New Jersey gas stations to pump your gas, then why not let those of us who would rather pull up to a pump and swipe our credit cards and fill our tank? Every other business in New Jersey can offer self-service, it's not fair to both the gas station owner as well as we the customers to not have that choice as well. I intend to keep bringing this up periodically until we can finally get it done.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

