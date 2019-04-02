Well it's that time of year in New Jersey again. The days are longer, the birds are singing and gas prices are rising . Hopefully, with any kind of luck, they'll sell enough gas to avoid raising the gas tax yet again which is part of the agreement made when they originally raised it 23 cents a gallon. If only there was a way to sell more gas for less money... I know! How about letting us pump our own gas?

I've brought this up before and while many "Jersey girls" disagree, the numbers back me up. According to Sal Risalvato, Executive Director of the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Automotive Association, we can save as much as 10 cents a gallon pumping our own gas because stations will not have to pay someone to do it for you. Also, instead of having all those orange cones blocking the pumps, people will be able to buy more gas at the same time instead of waiting in line when you may not have the time.

On another note, it's not fair that other businesses in New Jersey can have self serve checkout and ordering, but the gas station owners are now forced to pay people. This should be their option. If they think more people will come as a result of having an attendant then they should put someone on, if not then let them work in the convenience store. Risalvato says it's not easy to find people to pump gas anyway and I've taken calls from owners who are now pumping it themselves in order to stay open.

So you see, self serve would be a win-win in New Jersey. It would drive prices down and open up orange cone blocked pumps to sell more gas. As for the Jersey girls, there will still be stations that will pump your gas, but think of what you can do with the money you'll be saving. Maybe you could buy a pack of gum!

