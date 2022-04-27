The movie and tv business in New Jersey is now a $500 million industry and as more productions shoot here, the demand for qualified employees has increased.

One of the ways that demand is met is by training at Production Assistant Boot Camps. I was reading about them on NJSpotlightnews.org.

According to the New Jersey Film Commission website, a P.A. boot camp is a two-day thorough, intensive, real-world work-based job training program that provides an opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and understanding of a film/TV production. The program trains individuals from diverse backgrounds for the job of Production Assistant, which is the entry level gateway into the entertainment industry as it has been for many highly successful producers, directors and crew currently working in the industry.

As an added bonus, the boot camps held in New Jersey are underwritten by NBC Universal, so there is no charge for participants (in Los Angeles, it costs $250).

According to a press release from the state:

The two-day weekend training program is designed to train Set and Office Production Assistants. Participants will learn everything necessary to walk on any film or television set and do the job right from day one. Although a job after the Bootcamp is not guaranteed, with the rapid increase in film and television production in the State, the demand for qualified P.A.s is high. “Prior to P.A. Bootcamp, I had worked on small productions (commercials and an indie film), lacking exposure to things that come up on a big production, said Allison Stulb, a 24-year old resident of Cherry Hill. “P.A. Bootcamp prepared me for what it would be like to be on a big set, and I credit them for my success as a P.A. on my first big budget project. I was able to get a great foundation, refine my skills, and most importantly learn walkie talkie etiquette and how to read a call sheet.”

You can apply at their website, but it doesn’t have a listing for the next New Jersey session.

