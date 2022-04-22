Arson arrest in Hamilton, NJ — business sign set on fire
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A Somerset County woman has been charged with arson and criminal mischief in connection with an overnight fire outside of a money transfer business. She allegedly also tried to set another item ablaze while speaking with a detective.
Hamilton Township police say 40-year-old Alicia Schmitter, of Franklin Park, torched an advertisement flag in front of Angie's Multi Services on South Broad Street. First responders were called to the scene at approximately 3:09 a.m. on April 21.
Detective Chris Pullen pulled surveillance video from the scene and observed a suspect setting the business sign ablaze and then walking out of sight. While checking for additional evidence, Pullen saw a female, Schmitter, lying on the sidewalk nearby, wearing clothing that matched the suspect in the video footage.
While speaking with police, she pulled out a lighter and attempted to light a tree branch on fire, authorities say.
Schmitter was identified as the subject in the video and placed under arrest.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.