Arson arrest in Hamilton, NJ — business sign set on fire

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A Somerset County woman has been charged with arson and criminal mischief in connection with an overnight fire outside of a money transfer business. She allegedly also tried to set another item ablaze while speaking with a detective.

Hamilton Township police say 40-year-old Alicia Schmitter, of Franklin Park, torched an advertisement flag in front of Angie's Multi Services on South Broad Street. First responders were called to the scene at approximately 3:09 a.m. on April 21.

Detective Chris Pullen pulled surveillance video from the scene and observed a suspect setting the business sign ablaze and then walking out of sight. While checking for additional evidence, Pullen saw a female, Schmitter, lying on the sidewalk nearby, wearing clothing that matched the suspect in the video footage.

Angie's Multi Services, located on South Broad Street in Hamilton Twp. (Google Street View) Angie's Multi Services, located on South Broad Street in Hamilton Twp. (Google Street View) loading...

While speaking with police, she pulled out a lighter and attempted to light a tree branch on fire, authorities say.

Schmitter was identified as the subject in the video and placed under arrest.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?