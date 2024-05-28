Mayhem at Wawa in NJ leads to arrest in shooting of 11-year-old

Mayhem at Wawa in NJ leads to arrest in shooting of 11-year-old

Wawa in Pleasantville, Pleasantville, police shield (Canva)

⭕ Several women were fighting inside a Wawa in Pleasantville on Sunday

⭕ One woman was charged after spraying mace

⭕ A second woman was arrested and charged with shooting of an 11-year-old

PLEASANTVILLE — Two women were arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with two different incidents after a fight inside a Wawa.

Pleasantville police said Rashida Molley, 32, of Pleasantville, one of several women fighting inside the Wawa on West Delilah Road around 2:25 p.m., sprayed mace, forcing employees and patrons to clear out.

Molley was charged in connection with the spraying of the mace.

A second woman, Yanirah Davis, 22, from Galloway, was arrested on a no -bail warrant related to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy on Saturday night in Atlantic City.

ALSO READ: 'Stupidity' sparks Memorial Day state of emergency

Davis charged in shooting in Atlantic City

Davis was named by Atlantic City police as a suspect in the shooting on North Rhode Island Avenue. Davis and another woman, Yontay Cooper, had showed up with a hammer and handgun and encountered another group they had a prior altercation with, police said.

The two smashed the window of a vehicle and fired at the group, according to police. One of the gunshots struck the boy while he was lying on the floor of a nearby home.

Davis was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy. Davis is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Others involved in the fight may also be charged.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images?

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live

For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Pleasantville
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM