Mayhem at Wawa in NJ leads to arrest in shooting of 11-year-old

⭕ Several women were fighting inside a Wawa in Pleasantville on Sunday

⭕ One woman was charged after spraying mace

⭕ A second woman was arrested and charged with shooting of an 11-year-old

PLEASANTVILLE — Two women were arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with two different incidents after a fight inside a Wawa.

Pleasantville police said Rashida Molley, 32, of Pleasantville, one of several women fighting inside the Wawa on West Delilah Road around 2:25 p.m., sprayed mace, forcing employees and patrons to clear out.

Molley was charged in connection with the spraying of the mace.

A second woman, Yanirah Davis, 22, from Galloway, was arrested on a no -bail warrant related to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy on Saturday night in Atlantic City.

Davis charged in shooting in Atlantic City

Davis was named by Atlantic City police as a suspect in the shooting on North Rhode Island Avenue. Davis and another woman, Yontay Cooper, had showed up with a hammer and handgun and encountered another group they had a prior altercation with, police said.

The two smashed the window of a vehicle and fired at the group, according to police. One of the gunshots struck the boy while he was lying on the floor of a nearby home.

Davis was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy. Davis is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Others involved in the fight may also be charged.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow