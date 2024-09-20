Arrests after more than $100,000 stolen from NJ mailboxes

WALL  — A group of New Jersey residents have been charged with stealing checks from township business mailboxes — amounting to over $100,000.

Police arrested Kaliek Easton, 29, of Bloomfield, James Miller, 37, of Passaic, and Asia Harrell, 31, of Bloomfield, this week after a months-long investigation.

Over $10,000 in cash, a 2024 BMW X5, about 13 pounds of marijuana, stolen checks, forgery devices, blank checks and electronics were confiscated, according to police.

The trio is being held at Monmouth County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Zach Honecker at 732-449-4500, ext. 1203.

Charges for Miller

  • second-degree theft
  • 14 counts of third-degree forgery
  • 4 counts of fourth-degree possession of government documents
  • third-degree uttering a fraudulent document
  • third-degree possession of forgery devices
  • third-degree receiving stolen property

Charges for Easton

  • third-degree receiving stolen property
  • second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute
  • third-degree possession of forgery devices.

Charges for Harrell

  • third-degree receiving stolen property
  • second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute
  • third-degree possession of forgery devices.

