Arrests after more than $100,000 stolen from NJ mailboxes

🚓Three arrested from NJ

🚓 Accused of stealing from business mailboxes

🚓 List of charges revealed

WALL — A group of New Jersey residents have been charged with stealing checks from township business mailboxes — amounting to over $100,000.

Police arrested Kaliek Easton, 29, of Bloomfield, James Miller, 37, of Passaic, and Asia Harrell, 31, of Bloomfield, this week after a months-long investigation.

Over $10,000 in cash, a 2024 BMW X5, about 13 pounds of marijuana, stolen checks, forgery devices, blank checks and electronics were confiscated, according to police.

Pile of Money Credit: Ingram Publishing loading...

SEE MORE: Former substitute teacher from NJ charged with abusing students

The trio is being held at Monmouth County Jail.

Handcuff in Jail Credit: 7713Photography loading...

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Zach Honecker at 732-449-4500, ext. 1203.

Charges for Miller

second-degree theft

14 counts of third-degree forgery

4 counts of fourth-degree possession of government documents

third-degree uttering a fraudulent document

third-degree possession of forgery devices

third-degree receiving stolen property

Charges for Easton

third-degree receiving stolen property

second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute

third-degree possession of forgery devices.

Charges for Harrell

third-degree receiving stolen property

second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute

third-degree possession of forgery devices.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom