Arrest made in targeted shooting of Plainfield, NJ teen in Harlem

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood.

Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.

The male arrested in Streeter's death was charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts each of assault and criminal use of a firearm, according to the NYPD.

CBS New York reported that the suspect turned himself in Monday.

A reason for the shooting

The motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said that Streeter and his friend knew their assailant.

Streeter's father told CBS New York that the family moved to Plainfield to escape the violence of New York City.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Please help us, help the Streeter family as they experience the loss of a son and brother. A boy who loved baseball, focused on school and loved his TikToks," a loved one said on GoFundMe. "He never bothered anyone, his main goal was to be successful in live and to make his mother proud."

