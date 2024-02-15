Police say two armed men tried to carjack NJ pizza delivery driver

🔺 Duo from NJ and PA arrested

CHERRY HILL – Police have busted two men they said held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint as they tried to steal the worker’s vehicle nearly two weeks ago.

Cherry Hill police responded on Feb. 3 after 9:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the Waterford Apartments at 100 Park Blvd. for a report of an attempted carjacking.

A pizza delivery driver was trying to make a delivery when two males approached him, flashing a handgun.

The armed suspects demanded the victim give them everything out of his pockets, including his car keys.

But the duo could not find the delivery driver’s vehicle, and they ran away, instead, according to police.

Investigators tracked down 35-year-old Hakiem White, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and 25-year-old Saivon Norman, of Collingswood, who were both charged with first-degree carjacking and robbery.

The delivery driver was not physically hurt during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358.

Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

