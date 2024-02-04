Armed gunmen rob Cherry Hill, NJ Mall jewelry store

🚓 Cherry Hill Mall robbery suspects wanted

CHERRY HILL — Two suspects are wanted by police for a brazen midday robbery at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday.

The armed robbers took everything from inside the safe at the Philly Diamond Connection jewelry store, police said.

Officers were called to the store around 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Management said the suspects held employees at gunpoint as they emptied the safe.

Cherry Hill Mall robbery suspects' vehicle. (Cherry Hill Police)

The duo then ran to a vehicle parked outside on the south side of the mall. Police said the vehicle was a black SUV that had no license plates.

They drove off and were last seen heading east on Church Road in Cherry Hill.

Witnesses give suspects' descriptions

Witnesses of the robbery were able to give descriptions of the suspects to police. Both suspects were wearing masks.

One robber was described as a Black male with a medium building. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a black baseball cap.

Cherry Hill Mall robbery suspects. (Cherry Hill police)

The other suspect was described as a male with a thin build and a "medium complexion" who was either Black or Hispanic, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Craig Jones at 856-432-8825.

