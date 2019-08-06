‘Armed & dangerous’ duo found with coke, meth and kids — cops

A Burlington County couple considered armed and dangerous was tracked down and arrested Sunday.

Mount Holly residents Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, were arrested just after midnight on Aug. 4 at a house in Evesham, according to State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Two children were in the residence, where police also seized half a kilo of cocaine, more than five ounces of methamphetamine and about $2,000 cash. Police did not publicly described the couple's relationship to the children.

Both suspects now face charges of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They had been on the run after a raid of Layton's home turned up homemade explosives and five assault rifles, three of which were untraceable "ghost guns" made from purchased parts, as outlined in court documents obtained by NJ.com.

Layton also was wanted for violation of federal probation.

He and Wills were being held in Burlington County jail Tuesday, pending a detention hearing.

