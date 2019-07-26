Couple on the run after ‘ghost guns’ found in home, cops say

MOUNT HOLLY — A couple in on the run after police said drugs, explosive and homemade guns were found in their home.

Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, both of Mount Holly, are considered armed and dangerous after a raid of his home turned up five assault rifles, three of which are untraceable "ghost guns" made from purchased parts, according to the court documents obtained by NJ.com.

State Police said Layton and Wills are wanted for possession of weapons, possession of homemade explosives, possession and distribution of drugs, and receiving stolen property. Layton is also wanted for violation of federal probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tip line at 800-437-7839.

