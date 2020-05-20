Are you scared to go back to normal? Grow up — #SpeakingPodcast

Part of the problem with reopening NJ is that there are still so many adults scared to death about getting back in public. I was a bit surprised by the conversation we had on the latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast.

My co-host Jessica Gibson was the only other calm voice of reason as our other co-host Jay Black and comedian Troy Moore talked about how scared they were about the virus. Listen and hopefully take away some key points that I made to help them overcome their fear.

Not sure if it worked, but we’ll find out when we hopefully all appear together at the Comedy Cove in Springfield, New Jersey for the first post-shutdown comedy show!

