Are you ready? NJ preppers share their stories

Are you a prepper?

That doesn't mean your building underground tunnels to survive the zombie apocalypse. Well it could, but that's not what I mean.

I am talking about basic preparedness for the unexpected. I remember a few years ago hearing about drivers stuck on the PA turnpike for hours on end, some overnight in the snow and cold.

So I started carrying food bars and Coast Guard approved emergency water, plus foil blankets and hand warmers in my trunk.

A few years before that I helped another driver pull a woman from an overturned car as smoke billowed out from the bottom. From that point I always have a knife of seat belt cutter AND fire extinguisher in my car.

In the house, we have emergency water and food and ways to stay warm in case we're out of power for an extended period and the generator fails.

We had some great calls this morning. That include Mike from Spotswood who is in the middle of the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa in a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Check out the pics he and his wife sent us:

Then we heard from Muriel who runs a farm in Chatsworth and woah is she prepared!

Question for you is, are you prepared to be without running water, electricity and access to your local stores for an extended period?

My guess is most are not.

How about you?

Maybe it's time for a visit to a new store called "Community Preparedness Place" to stock up!

