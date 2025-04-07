Are you guilty of keeping old technology? You’re not alone
It can be hard to part with old technology, even if the devices may not be functional anymore there’s still nostalgia attached to it.
At least there is for me: today I found out I’m what is called a ‘tech hoarder,’ someone who will keep ‘tech junk’ far past its usefulness.
A study by Secure Data surveyed people about their tech hoarding habits and found 94% of Americans admit to doing it.
MORE: NJ hotel just named one of the most luxurious in the world
Tech hoarding
The survey asked a variety of questions to thousands of participants including how likely people are to keep old, unused items, what items they keep, why they keep old items, and more.
What old technology do people still have?
Charging cords — 87%
Smartphones — 79%
Headphones — 74%
DVDs — 74%
Laptops — 69%
Video games — 69%
USB bricks — 65%
Game consoles — 64%
Game controllers — 64%
Tablets — 60%
Those stats are nationwide. As for us in the Garden State, we rank 8th best at purging ourselves of outdated devices.
That said, the items we are likely to keep are charging bricks and old flip phones.
Surely my family can’t be the only people in New Jersey who have stuff like this still sitting in the back of closets.
I admit, it is fun to hold an old flip phone to see if my knowledge of typing with T9word comes back. It does, in all its glory!
For any tech hoarders looking to get rid of your collection, both Best Buy and Staples offer recycling services.
LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Things You'd Find in Every 90s Home Back in the Day
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.