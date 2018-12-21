Are we that messy? Demand for paper towels in NJ is very high

Walmart released information on what the most popular item purchased on their website was for 2018 broken down by state. As reported on USA Today , New Jersey shoppers bought more paper towels than anything else . Do we spill a lot of things?

Maybe it’s a Northeast thing. Paper towels also reigned supreme in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Rhode Island. The two most popular items nationally were something called the Ozark Trail 20 Ounce Tumbler and Crayola Crayons with eight states apiece. Paper towels aren’t that bad when compared to other states. For example, in Washington, the most popular item was toilet paper and in Indiana, it’s toilet bowl cleaner (what are they eating in Indiana?). For Nevada, it’s Flaming Hot Cheetos Puffs, and in New Hampshire, it’s touch screen laptop. The most head scratching of all the items, though, is Vermont’s: their number one purchase is creamed corn!

