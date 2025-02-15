Best places in New Jersey to shop for big and tall men

Being a large man and needing a wide range of clothing for events and personal use, I am always looking for stores that can accommodate my size.

I’m 6-foot-4, wear size 16 shoes and wear large clothes to adorn this body. I’m also losing weight and that is changing up my wardrobe.

The economic boom of online shopping has put retail stores in a jam, and it often comes with stores closing that have been serving big and tall New Jersey men for years. That is the times we live in.

DXL, which used to be known as Casual Male, is primarily the most available choice for big and tall men here in New Jersey. DXL is a successful online shopping choice, and the company receives the bulk of their revenue through online shopping.

They still have stores here in New Jersey, most of which were Casual Male stores. The stores include Hazlet, Union, Toms River, Edison, Paramus, Raritan, Jackson Twp, Cherry Hill, and Totowa. Other stores were closed for mediocre performances.

DXL is costly, as many big and tall men know there is usually an upcharge for big and tall clothing, and frankly once DXL gets you as a customer, they bombard you with overly aggressive marketing in getting you to buy more clothing. Another problem is that the stores are very sparse about the choices of clothing in out-of-stock sizes.

They frequently direct you to another store or say that they will order it from the warehouse. All of this after you have taken the time to go to the store to shop for a product that you may have seen online and want to purchase.

The problem I have with online shopping is that clothes that may be the same size do not fit the same. For example, I found that a Tommy Bahama shirt marked 4X is smaller than a DXL Hawaiian shirt marked 4X. Pants that list the same waist and length may fit differently brand to brand and store to store. In addition, it looks great on the model you see in the online ad but is nothing like that when you get it home. The material is different than what you assumed, the fit of the clothes may not be what is expected.

Congrats to Walmart, Men’s Wearhouse, JC Penney, and other large store chains that are now carrying big and tall men’s clothes. The problem is the choice of clothing and sizes are not available at these outlets. If you are a larger or taller man, you are frequently backed into shopping at a DXL or their smaller competitor King Size.

King Size is less expensive than DXL, but I have found that the quality of their clothing is not as good as DXL. You can find King Size online.

Frank’s Big and Tall in Ocean Township is one of my favorites. You can walk into the store and touch, feel, and try on clothes to get the look and fit that best suit you. They still have an excellent choice of clothing from casual to suits and they have a wide spectrum of sizes. They have been in business for over 60 years. They know big and tall clothing and can easily accommodate the big and tall man.

Lastly, while it is the most expensive choice, Michael Duru’s Custom Tailors in Shrewsbury is a haven for big and tall men. I have purchased custom-made suits, shirts, dress pants, sports jackets, tuxedos, and ties.

Their choice of materials is endless, and the custom fit is absolutely the best. Their guidance in creating your wardrobe is extremely helpful. Michael and his staff are world-class. They do a phenomenal job. If your budget allows, this is definitely an excellent choice and worth the trip to Shrewsbury.

I always took it for granted that big and tall men knew the choices that were available in New Jersey. I found out that was not the case, so I decided to assist you in making your choices.

Just to make it noticeably clear, I have not been compensated, nor has the radio station been compensated for this overview. This is strictly my guide in stating what is available here in New Jersey to dress the big and tall man.

