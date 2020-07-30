Someone sent Spadea toilet paper….with a roll missing

Weird. As the news reports on all of the seeds from China being mailed randomly to New Jersey residents, I thought maybe it was just an internet based hoax. But then I got a package in the mail from California, that I most certainly didn’t order, of two 10-packs of toilet paper. They were small…guessing a travel size. Perfect for your road trip? Camping? Not really sure.

What I am sure about is I didn’t order it. The other thing is that one of the rolls was missing. So whomever mailed me the two 10-packs, only sent 19. Hmm, did they need one of the rolls on the way to send it to me? What kind of weird scam is playing out here?

The real question is what should I do about it? Throw them away? Notify the post office? Other authorities? I’m not really sure. For now, the strange and unsolicited paper product delivery is sitting in a box in the closet. Although if we shut down again, It could be a hot commodity on Ebay…

