I make it a habit not to call the cops for almost anything. Count me as lucky that I haven't really had a good reason to make that call. A cop friend once told me, "Stay out of the system. Whatever you do, stay out of the system."

So many people have called the police over issues they could have handled themselves, or trivialities they didn't need to bother police with. But when we need them, really need them, they've been there, to handle domestic situations, break-ins, car accidents, assaults, rapes and murders.

Will we be able to do that in the future? A future that seems determined to be led by people who don't respect law and order? We've been lucky here in America to have law and order. We take it for granted. Take a look at countries where there is little or no law and order and the situation isn't pretty. When our elected leaders, like Gov. Phil Murphy, ignore or violate law, as in the case of immigration and sanctuary states, it represents an erosion of the rule of law. The same goes with him violating his own executive orders on not being in large crowds when he attended two protests last week.

Sometimes, we feel the police might be too heavy-handed, especially when it comes to minor driving violations. Well, if you've been driving on our interstate highways lately, there are almost no consequences. With rare exception, people are driving well over the posted speed limits, with very little police on patrol or on the side of the road. You may think that's a good thing and a pass to go as fast as you want, and some people are. Are they short-staffed due to COVID-19 schedule changes? That may be the case in many departments.

As much as I am for police reforms and a kinder, gentler police approach in most cases, I don't think we want to live in a world where no one is accountable for their behavior in society when the rest of us are trying to do our best to follow the rules. A friend sent me a quick snapshot of his speedometer the other day, saying he was just keeping up with the flow of traffic on the way to work.

We don't want to live in a police state, but even more so, we don't want to live in a no-police state.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

​