The great thing about a list like Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Song’s Of All Time is that it’s subjective. You can have spirited arguments and debates and never be proven wrong or right. Another great thing for Rolling Stone is it gets people talking about Rolling Stone.

This is not a list they do every year. In fact the last time they did it was 2004. A guy named Kanye West just came out with his first album that year, James Brown was alive and performing, and, as Rolling Stone points out, Billie Eilish was 3 years old.

They came out with a new Greatest 500 list and newer people made the cut. People like Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), Lil Nas X (“Old Town Road”), and, speak of the devil, Billie Eilish (“Bad Guy”).

Here in New Jersey our own homegrown rock god Bruce Springsteen still made the cut with 5 songs on the list.

But if you’re a diehard Bruce fan ask yourself if these are truly the best Springsteen songs. I’m giving the title and where it ranked among Rolling Stone’s Greatest 500 Songs Of All Time.

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

#446

Is there a more hopeful line in any rock love song than…

Well, tell him this is his last chance to get his daughter in a fine romance

Because the record company, Rosie, just gave me a big advance

“Jungleland”

#298

It definitely is one of his best. Look up the clip where Louis CK is on Conan talking about his hatred for cell phones when he goes into a beautiful dissertation of the feeling this song’s crescendo gives you and maybe you’ll understand.

“Atlantic City”

#289

How this song ranks higher than “Jungleland” is beyond me. It’s a good song. It’s heartfelt and it’s an ode to something so very Jersey, sure. But it’s not even among Bruce’s best 20 songs let alone best 5.

“Thunder Road”

# 111

This song is a masterpiece, but my unpopular take is the “Born To Run” version isn’t the version to love. If you want to feel the power of Mary’s dress swaying and what it does to a man listen to the slower “In Concert/MTV Plugged“ version.

“Born To Run”

# 27

Huge accolades from Rolling Stone in placing it this high on their list. This was ahead of stuff from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.. Not too shabby for a Jersey tramp.

But his best stuff? I think Springsteen’s best stuff is that which seldom to never has gotten radio play.

“Drive All Night” and “Stolen Car” from “The River.”

“The Promise” off of “18 Tracks.”

“Valentine’s Day” from “Tunnel of Love.”

or “Racing In The Street” off “Darkness On The Edge Of Town.”

And as I said, since it’s all subjective, prove me wrong.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.