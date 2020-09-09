While spending time with family over the weekend, someone pulled up a picture of the "fallout shelter" signs that used to be in every school and auditorium and any large concrete building.

If you're over 50, these signs bring back memories of seeing these things everywhere, but also what it came along with. The big fear in the 1960s was a nuclear war with the Soviet Union. It was palpable and constant for a decade or more. One of the things we were taught as school children was to get under our desks in the event of a nuclear attack. Yes, get under your desk and cover your head with your hands to stop the nuclear fallout and radiation from getting to you.

If that sounds ridiculous, ask yourself what the 2020 version of "duck and cover" would be. WEAR A MASK! Is a cloth mask you bought on the internet or your aunt made in cool patterns really going to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus?

Most of us know it won't, but most of us dutifully comply, because we don't want to kill someone else's grandmother. We also want to show that we're good citizens and care about everyone. You even see people driving alone in their car with a mask on, or people riding a bike with no one around and wearing a mask.

And at least we're providing entertainment and ridicule fodder for our future generations.