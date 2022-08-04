Anyone remember these discontinued products being sold in NJ?

They’re doing it again. Another fast food giant is doing the bend-and-snap. That’s the “Legally Blond” sexy tease.

Taco Bell, which has broken more hearts than Ariana Grande, is still teasing us with this sad Mexican pizza lap dance of theirs.

First, they discontinued the classic in 2020 to streamline their menu during the pandemic. Then it was brought back in May of 2022 and made big news for answering fans’ prayers. But they quickly took it away again as the demand was so great they claimed they couldn’t keep up with supplies.

Shut up Taco Bell. Of COURSE you knew demand was going to be great! After all, when it was announced they were bringing it back in May their CEO wrote, “Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list.”

Stop this high-calorie striptease will ya?! Either give us what we want or let us find someone new. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do.

Well now they say it’s coming back again Sept. 15. All this teasing is making me thirsty for a Hi-C Ecto Cooler. But they discontinued that in 2001.

So as we think about the hell that is discontinued products, I have a challenge for you. Check out this video and see how many of these products you even remember seeing in the first place.

McDonald’s once sold hot dogs? What?!

I only remember two of these 12. The McDLT and the Arch Deluxe. That’s it.

But I’ll always remember you, Mexican pizza. I just can’t take this roller coaster anymore.

