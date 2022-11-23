Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is under fire after reportedly posting a fake nude photo of Gisele Bündchen Monday (Nov. 21) on social media.

Brown allegedly posted the photo to his Snapchat. The NSFW image showed Bündchen's face edited onto the nude body of another woman.

The post was quickly deleted, but this isn't the first time Brown has antagonized his former teammate Tom Brady by targeting Bündchen. The former couple filed for divorce in October.

The same month, Brown posted a photo to his Instagram showing himself hugging Bündchen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021.

He also posted a Photoshopped photo of his face edited onto Brady's body with Bündchen hugging him from behind.

At the time, many fans slammed Brown in the comments section.

"WTF Antonio Brown!!!! This is what you do when Tom Brady tried to save your career and he let you into his crib!!!!" one person commented.

"So disrespectful!! TB opened up his home to you and gave you chance after chance after everyone else washed their hands of you. And this is how you show your thanks. You not wrapped too tight. You need help bro," another wrote.

After Bündchen and Brady's split, Brown also sold T-shirts featuring the photo of him and Bündchen, further trolling Brady.

"It is what it is," Brown told an interviewer back in October when asked about trolling Brady, according to Sports Illustrated.

On Nov. 15, a fan posted a screenshot from Brown's Snapchat, which showed a text allegedly from Brady.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you. You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior," the text read.

"Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible," it continued.

"You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path," the message concluded.

Sports Illustrated reports Brown's chaotic behavior has ramped up in recent months, with him allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a pool, working with Kanye West after his antisemitic comments, and randomly rapping at a nightclub.