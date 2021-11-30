Another WWII explosive found in New Jersey

While Wildwood is known to have plenty of arcades full of fake weapons and ammo, what was found on the West Pine Avenue Beach last Saturday was definitely not from an arcade. At around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, a report was made that someone had found a munition.

Police quickly came to the scene and after careful examination the munition found was anything but ordinary.

The munition was identified as a 120mm projectile from around the time of World War II. It was also found to be a live round and, thankfully, was safely removed from the premises. This is not the first time in a while that munition was found. Back in March, two unexploded devices were found in a Cape May backyard. While these devices are very old and may seem inoperable, it’s important to avoid going near them if you have found one.

If you do find munition somewhere, whether it be on the beach or in your own backyard there are easy steps you can take to ensure it is safely removed from the area and won’t harm anyone. The first thing you should do is remain calm and call your local police department. They will get in touch with bomb inspectors who know how to handle explosives. It is important that you do not go near the explosive and most importantly, do not try to bury it. These devices are extremely dangerous and it is unknown what will trigger them to go off.

While it may be cool to find a piece of history in your backyard, it won’t be as cool if it causes harm to anyone.

