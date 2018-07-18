Another school bus crash — Children hurt in Holmdel

HOLMDEL — One school bus rear ended another n Monmouth County on Wednesday morning leaving several children with minor injuries in the second bus collision this week.

Several children suffered minor injuries in the crash about 11 a.m. on Route 34 at Route 520, according to Holmdel police. At least five ambulances responded to the scene, according to the Holmdel Patch.

The buses were carrying children from Camp Bnot Jersey Girls, but it wasn't immediately known where the buses were headed. Details on the injuries suffered by the children were not disclosed.

Both buses were damaged in the accident, which remains under investigation.

The camp is a full-day Jewish summer camp for girls and boys, according to its website.

On Monday, five school buses collided in Medford Lakes in the area of Lenape Trail and Tuckerton Road, sending 35 passengers to the hospital. They were returning from JCC Camps at Medford.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report