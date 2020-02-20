Another part of American Dream is opening and it seems fishy

If you were walking by the Empire Skate Building and the Whale-dorf Astoria you wouldn’t be in New York. You’d be in the New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium inside the American Dream complex. It’s a city under the sea theme and you can be there starting Thursday, April 23rd.

That opening date was announced Wednesday at a ceremonial filling of the tanks, NJ.com reports. The aquarium will be home to thousands of sea creatures representing close to 100 species.

As for that city under the sea theme, it promises to be really cool. At one point you’ll feel like you’ve stepped onto a subway platform. At another you’ll be in a Garment District with stores like Sharks Fifth Avenue. You can see renderings of what many sections will look like in this NJ.com article from November.

Admission is $26 for adults but $21 for kids. Or $69.95 will get you an annual pass.

More from New Jersey 101.5