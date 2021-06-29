Another NJ town cancels Fourth of July fireworks over fear of crowd size

Bradley Beach becomes the latest Shore town to cancel its fireworks display over concerns about potential crowd size.

The displays have been canceled one by one.

Asbury Park was first to pull the plug even before Gov. Phil Murphy's pandemic limits on outdoor crowd size were lifted in late May.

Long Branch postponed their display over concern of another pop-up TikTok party bringing unmanageable crowds to the Pier Village area.

Fireworks in Sea Bright were canceled “for logistical reasons," according to Mayor Marc Leckstein.

That left Bradley Beach as one of two displays in southern Monmouth County on July 3, which was worrisome to police Chief Leonard Guida.

"Our concern was that a lot of other towns were cancelling their fireworks, which would leave us as the only municipality on the shore that would have had fireworks on the third of July. We thought it would strain the resources and after consultation with the mayor and the council the decision was made to cancel," Guida told New Jersey 101.5.

The display will happen on a later date to be determined, according to Guida.

If the borough that stretches 14 blocks between Avon-by-the-Sea and Asbury Park had gone forward with their display, Guida said bringing in other public safety resources would have been hard.

"All of the departments along the shore during this weekend especially are challenged with manpower. They have their own issues and have to address crowds themselves," Guida said.

The chief said a possible pop-up party was also a consideration. Crowds already have been larger this season over last year's pandemic-tempered summer.

The cancellation leaves only Hazlet and Union Beach with displays scheduled for July 3 in Monmouth County.

As for Point Pleasant Beach, where a potential underground pop-up party has been promoted for July 3, Mayor Paul Kanitra said his borough is ready for whatever happens.

"We think we've put a lot of resources towards preparing for any possible craziness this weekend," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5.

