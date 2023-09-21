Another NJ restaurant just made NY Times best list

There’s prestigious and then there’s holy cow prestigious. If we’re talking about a vegan restaurant I suppose we shouldn’t bring cows into this.

The New York Times just published a list of the best restaurants, specifically 50 across the nation they’re very excited about right now. This is the same publication that has given Razza in Jersey City accolades and helped put them on the map. That was in 2017.

In 2019, the Times lauded another Jersey City eatery, Bread and Salt, with an effusive review by Pete Wells.

This time it’s not Jersey City. It’s Englewood.

There’s a vegan Chinese restaurant called Fat Choy at 52 E. Palisade Ave that had the same Pete Wells gushing. This is a take two of sorts for Fat Choy. They first tried opening in New York in September of 2020 but shut down in December of last year after all the Covid-19 drama had destroyed their chances.

Now they’ve reopened in that new location in Englewood just last month and between the old and new location Fat Choy has been raved about by everyone from Esquire to NJ.com and now even the New York Times.

The restaurant just added this to their website to show their appreciation:

“We are so honored and humbled to be recognized today by the New York Times on their 2023 Restaurant List https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/dining/best-restaurants-america.htmlfor the "50 places they are most excited about right now" … Being ranked as the number 1 restaurant to try for New Jersey is a testament to our passion and commitment to reimagine what vegan can taste like and bring our flavor of Chinese delights to every plate. Thank you again to the New York Times and Pete Wells for recognizing our hard work and dedication.”

A look at their website and mouthwatering menu https://www.fatchoyworld.com will make you want to try them even if you’re not vegan.

