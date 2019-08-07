Another New Jersey town says ‘No’ to Snooki & company

Lavallette has become the latest New Jersey town to reject a request from 495 Productions to film a Jersey Shore spinoff to film in their municipality. According to JerseyShoreOnline.com, the production company wanted to shoot part of the spinoff, 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation,' in Lavallette but the town council turned down their request.

Previously, the show has shot in Seaside Heights, Manalapan, and Atlantic City, but was rejected by Wildwood and Brick, while a request in Mays Landing is still being considered. Generally, the towns have cited the negative image the show would bring as well as the disruption to city life as the reasons for denying the requests; officials in Wildwood said the the show’s attitude was not consistent with the resort’s tradition of good clean fun.

The MTV show is in its second season (with episodes being shot in Miami and Las Vegas, as well) featuring some of the cast members from the original Jersey Shore show including Snooki, J-Woww, and Paulie D; Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is not included, of course, because he is in prison for being a tax cheat.

