Without any warning for seafood lovers, Red Lobster has closed dozens of locations across the U.S., including at least one in New Jersey.

And it's safe to say that many locations are closing for good because the furniture and equipment in restaurants are being auctioned off online right now.

It appears that the Ledgewood location in Morris County is the only Garden State location to go belly up, for now.

A photo posted by News 12 shows a "This location is closed" sign on the Ledgewood location's door.

"We look forward to serving you at another Red Lobster in the future," the sign reads.

On the Red Lobster website, the location's hours are listed as "closed" every day of the week.

RED LOBSTER AP Photo/James A. Finley, File loading...

The location's ovens, refrigerators, freezers, and more are being sold to the highest bidder in an online auction that ends on Thursday.

One winner will get everything the restaurant has to offer. As of Tuesday morning, the highest bid was around $70.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Red Lobster for comment. As of Tuesday morning, Red Lobster hadn't released any information about the closures or the future of the company.

It was reported in April that Red Lobster was considering a bankruptcy filing to catch up on expenses. The chain has hundreds of locations throughout the country, including 15 in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant