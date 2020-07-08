I got a call last night around dinner time informing me that my reservation that I had made a week ago was being cancelled. It was a special occasion and we were looking forward to it.

The young lady on the phone, audibly dejected and upset, informed us that the restaurant was ordered closed by the local township police earlier that day. It has a a 'fixed roof' over its outside dining area. Last month Gov. Phil Murphy had ordered outdoor dining would be permitted, but only at "outdoor areas, defined as open air spaces without a fixed roof, besides a temporary or seasonal awning or cover.

First these establishments and their employees were forced out of work for three months, only to be "allowed" to open just weeks ago for outdoor dining. Then Murphy said limited capacity would be allowed for indoor dining on July 2, only to cancel that just days before they could try and get back on their feet.

Many people think this is being done for public safety and the governor is only looking out for public safety. He is looking out for his political future. He already screwed up by ordering long-term care facilities to accept COVID-19-positive patients early on in the panic pandemic. Now he's using an abundance of caution to ensure he doesn't mess up again. But he's ruining the lives of so many in the process.

With the "if it saves one life" mentality we have given up our freedoms and rights for security that cannot be guaranteed. The only thing certain in this insanity is more panic and more overreaching government grabbing more power and control.

(Update: Wednesday, Murphy issued a new order allowing dining under fixed roofs with open sides, after several restaurants said they saw uneven enforcement of the rule.)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

