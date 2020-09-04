Another Jersey life saved thanks to two Secaucus cops

It's an honor to bring you a story of yet another couple of heroes who get up everyday and put on the uniform to protect you and your community. Today's #BlueFriday honorees are Secaucus Police Officers Taylor Ensmann and Anthony Sherman.

The two responded to a call a couple weeks ago of a man sitting on the edge of the Route 3 bridge over the Hackensack River. Not only did the officers respond immediately, but they calmly talked the man into not jumping and for good measure, they were able to grab the 22-year-old man and pull him from the edge.

This is yet another example of how police officers have no idea what they will face on any given call. Any hesitation or mistake can lead to someone's death. Cops know this and still they sign up and move forward to do their job. Time more Americans stand up for our cops. It's arguable the most important public service job we have.

Read the full story about these two heroes from the Department's Facebook page:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

