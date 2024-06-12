Another Jersey diner closes. Is it the end of an era?

So many diners in my area have closed within the past year. Word came this week that the Voorhees Diner on Route 73 in Voorhees had closed abruptly.

They had trouble staying open full-time since the pandemic. Some days or weeks they were closed and some they were open. They’ve had some financial troubles following a lawsuit by former employees back about five years ago.

If you ask most restaurant owners why these diners are going out of business, they will tell you it's labor costs.

With a minimum wage now well above $15 an hour it is difficult to even find a dishwasher to work for you for under $20 an hour. A dishwasher! Five years ago, that was unheard of.

Besides the labor cost woes, diners are at the bottom of the food chain. Pardon the pun.

When it comes to non-fast-food restaurants, diners can always be counted on for an inexpensive meal. It is so hard for any restaurant, including diners, to keep prices down when their costs have skyrocketed. Not only the cost of labor, but also food, supplies, and everything that goes into operating a restaurant or diner.

Besides the Voorhees diner in my area, several diners have closed in a short period of time. The Red Lion Diner in Southampton closed, along with the Marlton Diner in Marlton.

In Pennsauken, the Penn Queen Diner closed. The Sage Diner in Mt. Laurel, the Diamond Diner in Hainesport and the Cherry Hill Diner in Cherry Hill all closed in recent times.

Is the era of the diner in New Jersey over? Could they make a comeback if the economy recovers? Not enough family members of Diner owners interested in carrying on the business?

All these questions can be answered within the next five or so years. The odds are not good, but everyone loves a Jersey comeback.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

