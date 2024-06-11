Freshwater fishing is amazing in this unique spot in NJ
About 20 years ago I was able to find a little cottage on a lake in my area. It was more money than I thought I could afford but I wanted my kids to have a place to enjoy the water with their friends and come and fish or play anytime they wanted.
They were almost grown, but I hoped it was someplace they could enjoy for a long time to come. Prior to that time we were always looking for a pond or lake to fish or swim in and it wasn't always easy to find.
When I bought the place, I made a promise to myself that if anyone I knew, especially with kids, wanted to fish on the property I would do it gladly.
Feeling so blessed to be able to have this little place, it just seemed like the decent thing to do. This past Sunday I got a call from an old neighbor from where I used to live asking if he could bring his boys by to go fishing.
It brings more joy to see someone else enjoying the lake than fishing in it myself. Well...almost.
Shortly after I moved in, my oldest son and I built a floating dock that he convinced me to put an electric motor onto. And our legendary redneck fishing platform was born.
I recently had it resurfaced, and it still floats after all these years! Yeah, it's a little quirky, but it's brought a lot of joy to people, and nothing beats that. Well...maybe catching a 7 lb. bass.
My son and I spent about a week and a couple hundred dollars back in 2007 to create this thing.
I still get stares from people when they see a guy steering a dock through the lake.
Yes, that's a bass boat seat and an electric motor.
That's the view from my seat.
My preferred bait is a 4-inch plastic swimming minnow.
It works every time.
Some of the bass are a pretty good size.
My old neighbor and his son fishing from the dock.
They asked if they could take it for a spin and had a blast.
The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters
