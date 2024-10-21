Another Honeygrow location has opened in NJ

If you haven’t heard of Honeygrow, the fast casual restaurant that’s expanding in New Jersey, you have to check out the delicious food they offer.

The restaurant started in Philadelphia and just opened their 8th New Jersey location in Bridgewater.

The name, “Honeygrow” plays off of “honest eating and growing local,” so you can expect particularly fresh and local ingredients.

They specialize in stir-fry, salads, and their fruit/ dessert cups that they call Honeybars.

Their unique menu allows customers to personalize their orders, typically with a protein (steak, chicken, tofu, shrimp, egg, turkey meatballs) with rice noodles, egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, or a salad base of romaine, kale, or arugula.

There’s also various sauces, veggies, garnishes, and toppings to choose from.

For close to 10 years, New Jersey has been an incredible state for honeygrow and we’re beyond excited to have Bridgewater open,” says Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re continuing to scour both north and south New Jersey for more opportunities.

You can find their newest restaurant at 330 Chimney Rock Rd, Bound Brook. The staff “couldn’t be more excited,” they wrote on Instagram.

Honeygrow also has locations Hamilton, Old Bridge, Rutgers-New Brunswick, Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Hoboken, New Jersey. Or if you want them to come to you, they offer catering options!

honeygrow catering allows you the flexibility to order individually packaged meals or larger trays for guests to share. From big to small gatherings, special diets to allergies - we've got you covered!

You can see their full menu on their website.

