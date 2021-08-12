Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Seriously, this state does it better than just about any other. We're a compact and densely population state and the competition makes everyone step up their game a bit, I guess.

Another great winery for you to try in South Jersey is Sharrott Winery in Hammonton. This place has everything and really puts it together well. The staff is super friendly, the food is great, and the wine is very good as well.

They have entertainment on weekends and with the large garage type doors at the far end that open to a covered patio, you can enjoy the place in any weather.

