This place is an island you've probably been to but didn't know its name or even that it was an island.

Its diversity of attractions is a microcosm of all there is to do and see at the Jersey Shore.

We're talking about Absecon Island.

For those who know, you already realize that it's the home of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

What most people know about this island is that it's home to Atlantic City's casinos, but there is so much more. You could spend a week here without hitting the casinos and have plenty to do.

Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3)

Next time you take the parkway to the AC Expressway, skip the casinos and check the rest of what Absecon Island has to offer.

