Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years.
Now it’s happening to Marlton.
The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
That’s seven American presidents. It was the year New Jersey’s Tom Cruise had “Risky Business.” Gasoline was just $1.24 per gallon that year. Thirty-nine years gone faster than you can eat a Fishamajig Supermelt.
Monday, Aug. 15 was the end of the road. A sign left on the door of the business announcing the permanent closure urged, “Please come visit us at our Deptford location! We hope to see you there!”
I was disappointed when the Friendly’s by the Ace Hardware on 22 in Somerville closed down shortly after I moved nearby. I remember the years there was a Friendly’s inside the Woodbridge Center mall that my dad loved taking me to. Seems like that’s already been gone forever.
There are 18 remaining Friendly’s locations left in New Jersey with one of those closed temporarily.
If you need a Jim Dandy fix, they are:
Blackwood- 100 Premium Outlets Drive
Cinnaminson- 505 Route 130
Clark- 1463 Raritan Road
Convent Station- 192 Madison Avenue
Deptford- 1220 Hurffville Road
Elmwood Park- 240 Rte 46
East Glassboro- 1100 North Delsea Drive
Hackettstown- 304 Mountain Avenue
Marlton- Route 70 West
Metuchen- 550 Middlesex Avenue
Newton- 9 Hampton House Road , Route 206
Old Bridge- 180 Ferry Road
Robbinsville- 1031 Washington Boulevard
Sicklerville- 647 Cross Keys Road
Sussex- 455 State Route 23
Toms River- 1210 Hooper Avenue
Toms River- 981 Route 37 West
Voorhees- 9103 Town Center Boulevard - Temporarily Closed
