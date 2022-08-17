Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years.

Now it’s happening to Marlton.

The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.

That’s seven American presidents. It was the year New Jersey’s Tom Cruise had “Risky Business.” Gasoline was just $1.24 per gallon that year. Thirty-nine years gone faster than you can eat a Fishamajig Supermelt.

Monday, Aug. 15 was the end of the road. A sign left on the door of the business announcing the permanent closure urged, “Please come visit us at our Deptford location! We hope to see you there!”

I was disappointed when the Friendly’s by the Ace Hardware on 22 in Somerville closed down shortly after I moved nearby. I remember the years there was a Friendly’s inside the Woodbridge Center mall that my dad loved taking me to. Seems like that’s already been gone forever.

There are 18 remaining Friendly’s locations left in New Jersey with one of those closed temporarily.

If you need a Jim Dandy fix, they are:

Blackwood- 100 Premium Outlets Drive

Cinnaminson- 505 Route 130

Clark- 1463 Raritan Road

Convent Station- 192 Madison Avenue

Deptford- 1220 Hurffville Road

Elmwood Park- 240 Rte 46

East Glassboro- 1100 North Delsea Drive

Hackettstown- 304 Mountain Avenue

Marlton- Route 70 West

Metuchen- 550 Middlesex Avenue

Newton- 9 Hampton House Road , Route 206

Old Bridge- 180 Ferry Road

Robbinsville- 1031 Washington Boulevard

Sicklerville- 647 Cross Keys Road

Sussex- 455 State Route 23

Toms River- 1210 Hooper Avenue

Toms River- 981 Route 37 West

Voorhees- 9103 Town Center Boulevard - Temporarily Closed

