Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week.

River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

Police did not disclose the man's identity.

Recent drownings

On Tuesday night, two brothers drowned in Sunset Lake at Mine Hill Beach in Morris County.

Elizabeth Treharne, 59, of Toms River, had been reported missing by her husband Monday night after she went swimming in the ocean off Area 22A at Island Beach State Park and got caught in a rip current.

Fernando Perez, 24, of Lake Hopatcong, was pulled from the ocean off 8th Avenue in Belmar earlier on Monday after falling off the rocks and getting separated from his group.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

