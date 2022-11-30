Another big NJ store is closing forever

As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another so-called anchor is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State.

The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its' store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure of Lord & Taylor. Shopper's Find took over the Lord & Taylor space in 2021 and offered brand name products at bargain-basement prices.

The company would buy its high-end products from excess stock and sell at a deep discount. From clothing to jewelry and furniture and home décor, company execs saw a market for luxury items at a fraction of what was charged in high-end department stores.

As late as last year, Shopper's Find executive believed there was still room for growth.

Now, it appears, all of its' locations are in liquidation mode.

Facebook/Shopper's Find Facebook/Shopper's Find loading...

According to the company website, their two other locations, in Massachusetts and Illinois, are also closing.

Their location at the Garden State Plaza mall closed over the summer.

Shoppers are now being offered 90% discounts on all single items, and 80% off total purchases.

Willowbrook had seen two of its biggest anchor stores leave in recent years, Sears and Lord & Taylor.

A BJ's wholesale club recently took over the space once occupied by Sears.

Macy's still maintains an anchor store at Willowbrook.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.