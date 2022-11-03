Andy Kim comments on Healy’s ‘Mad House’ commercial

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who's running for reelection in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District against Bob Healy, visited my hometown of Roosevelt today.

Kim talked to a crowd gathered around the post office about what he stands for, and what he would do if reelected. You can read about all that here.

He then posed for pictures. He spoke of his favorite ice cream with a young boy named Jove (as opposed to when President Biden was once asked the same question during the presidential election by the political press.)

Andy Kim- photo/Steve Trevelise loading...

"I like a good strawberry ice cream, like with fresh strawberries. Like Jersey strawberries," said Kim.

While this was going on, I poised myself in front of him to ask the tough question. The one burning question I had to have the answer to.

For me, it's not about politics. It's about fun. What I love most about this campaign is the "Mad House" commercial that is being run by Bob Healy, which was shot at Dadz in Lumberton. It parodies a rock video with Nancy Pelosi on drums, and Joe Biden on guitar; both with a pair of shades. All politics aside, I had to get his thoughts.

attachment-Andy Kim listening loading...

So after the ice cream question was answered, I took advantage of my opportunity and asked Kim what he thought of Healy's commercial. After I asked, someone in the crowd said, "He's with the media," like it mattered. But I identified myself, and then Kim, who was very nice, answered,

"What I'll say is: I've actually not watched any of his ads. I've never watched any attack ad, or any ads from my opponents."

I explained that it was in the form of a rock video to which he replied, "I haven't seen it. I don't even know what it is. I'm sorry."

attachment-Andy Kim Answering loading...

That's the political version of when a coach questioned about a play after a game says, "I've got to look at the tape."

I've got to imagine if you're running for office, you've got to be aware of what you're opponent is doing, especially if he's talking about you; which in this case, Kim is never mentioned in Healy's ad. Either way. I saw the commercial and I liked it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

